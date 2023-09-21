WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man from Maryland who was working as a government contractor was charged with espionage Thursday.

50-year-old Abraham Teklu Lemma of Silver Spring was arrested and arraigned on Aug. 24.

He is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was working as an IT administrator for the Department of State and as a management analyst for the Department of Justice. Through these two positions, he had “top secret security clearance” with access to “classified systems.”

According to criminal complaints that were filed on Dec. 19, 2022, and Aug. 7, 2023, Lemma copied classified information from Intelligence Reports and deleted the classified markings from them. He would remove the information which was noted as secret and top secret and that was against protocol. He accessed them, copied, removed and retained the information without authorization.

Lemma allegedly used an encrypted application to transmit classified national defense information to other foreign officials.

According to a news release, in one of their chats, the foreign official stated, “[i]t’s time to continue ur support.” Lemma responded, “Roger that!”

The foreign official also praised Lemma’s efforts in another conversation stating “[a]lways this beautiful country have [sic] some special people who scarify [sic] their life to protect our proud history. You always remembered. It doesn’t matter the results.”

Lemma is being charged with:

Gathering or delivering national defense information to aid a foreign government.

Conspiracy to gather or deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government.

Having unauthorized possession of national defense information and willfully retaining it.

His charges carry a potential death sentence or any terms of years up to life. The retention charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service and the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General are investigating this case.