WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Nearly a year after her dog was stolen, a Maryland woman and her dog were reunited.

“I was really hopeful,” said Julia Salsich, reflecting on the last ten months.

Salsich said she was dropping something off along H Street NE in Washington on August 28 when someone hopped in her running car and took off. Little did the person know her dog, Franklin, was inside.

“In the moment all I could think about was my dog,” said Salsich. “I was just screaming, ‘Just throw my dog out the window.’ And I really, in that moment, I didn’t even care about the car.”

A week later, the car was found abandoned, but Franklin was not inside.

Salsich and her family spent weeks hanging up flyers, posting on social media and searching for the dog.

“In the beginning, I was stalking all the online pictures of dogs that had been found and stuff like that, but I would say probably around March or April I stopped doing that because it was too emotional for me,” she explained.

Then last week, Salsich’s phone went off.

“I got a text message from the microchip company that was like, ‘Hi, Franklin was just found, His chip was scanned,’” said Salsich.

Prince George’s County Animal Services picked Franklin up on a roadway in Suitland, Maryland. He was scanned, and in a matter of days, dog and owner were reunited.

Salsich said she’s grateful for her vet, who encouraged her to microchip the dog — a precaution she wasn’t planning on taking.

“I was never worried about him running off or me losing him. So I remember I was like, I don’t know if I want to embed something in his skin,” she said.

Salsich is now encouraging others to get their pets chipped.

“I would say you never know, the worst can happen no matter how well you take care of your animals or how well trained they are. Someone can still snatch them,” she said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the person responsible has not been located.

In a statement, Prince George’s County Animal Services said:

“The Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center can confirm that Ms. Julia Salsich redeemed little Franklin in June after his microchip was traced back with her information. This is such a happy ending and emphasizes the importance of microchipping your pets. Our Facility encourages all pet owners to have their pets microchipped as an added protection to a collar and ID. Pet owners are reminded they must register the microchip, keep their contact information up-to-date, and provide multiple emergency contacts in case their pet gets lost or suffers a traumatic event. All pets adopted at the Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center receive a free microchip, another great reason people should adopt and not shop for their pets. For more information on pet microchipping and other resources, visit www.princegeorgespets4us.com.”