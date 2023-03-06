WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an expansion of resources in Adams Morgan, following weeks of repeated burglaries and robberies in the neighborhood.

“We know that this neighborhood has been particularly hard hit with burglaries and other crimes in the recent days and weeks,” said Bowser. “And while we know that violent crime is down since last year, the amount of violent crime remains very unsettling to neighbors.”

According to the Mayor, the District’s Nightlife Task Force will expand into Adams Morgan. The multi-agency team, which includes police and other District offices, will focus on crime prevention on Friday and Saturday nights. The task force already operates in three other corridors, including U Street, H Street and Connecticut Avenue.

“We’re expanding as we have resources,” said Bowser. “We’ve seen a pattern of property crime where (Chief Contee) is committed to really focusing on how we can make extra deployments to the area.”

“I feel as though it’s going to help a lot. Let them know, we’re not going to take this up here. Enough is enough,” said Cathy McNeal, who supports the Mayor’s plan.

McNeal is the manager at DC Dry Cleaners.

The business has been burglarized twice and robbed once over the last two months. McNeal was held at gunpoint during the robbery.

“It’s a nightmare coming in here. Just thinking, who’s going to be next?” she said. “Coming back to the scene of the crime has been hard, but I’m getting through it.”

The owner has made changes in order to protect the shop and his staff, including adding cameras, locking the door at all times and installing a gate to lock up at night.

“I have a doorbell, customers have to ring the doorbell in order to get in. I have to lock myself in in order to feel safe now,” explained McNeal.

Other businesses including the Cakeroom Bakery and Little Shop of Flowers were also hit in recent weeks. Surveillance video at the bakery helped lead to an arrest in that case.

According to Police Chief Robert Contee, three arrests have been made for 25 recent burglaries.

“Right now, we think we have the three individuals that are responsible,” said Contee.

The Chief is encouraging businesses to install security cameras and asking anyone with information on any crimes to share it with police.

“Public safety is not a spectator sport. The reason we were able to close those 25 cases is because of the help from the community,” he said.