WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday made a second appeal to the Defense Department to give her access to the DC National Guard to help the city with the arrival of migrants to stem “a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation’s capital.”

Bowser’s letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, narrows the focus on the request to “logistical support” that would supplement city officials and the other migrant assistant groups like SAMU First Response “establish and manage existing and new respite sites” to process migrants.

The majority of the estimated 6,100 migrants being sent from Texas and Arizona on buses have moved on to other states such as New York, North Carolina and Florida. But officials expect that number to swell once the hot summer months end and more migrants flood the U.S. from South America and other places.

The Defense Department rejected Bowser’s first request for guard assistance last week but seemed to suggest a more narrow focus might gain traction, she said last week.

“DCNG would assist with managing sites inside the District such as facility management, feeding, sanitation and ground support,” the mayor wrote in the new letter. “We note most arriving migrants do not plan to stay in Washington DC or the national capital region. Instead, they need support – usually for 72 hours – before moving to their final destination.”

The mayor’s request comes on the day when U.S. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-DC, announced a letter signed by 18 other members of Congress to the National Board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program that it remove the cap on reimbursement for long-distance travel that have hindered these migrants from reaching their final destination.

DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced on Twitter a grant program to provide immediate assistance to vulnerable migrants transported to the city by orders of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Those governors have vowed to continue to send migrants to DC and New York City, prompting heavy criticism from city officials and migrant groups as inhumane; Given their multi-day journeys on the bus following arduous conditions just to get to the border.

The program, he said, would offer financial support to local nonprofits already at the front lines who have shouldered the burden of providing basic needs and services—including housing, food, transportation, and legal assistance. This would benefit groups like SAMU (Servicio de Asistencia Medica de Emergencia).

“The TX and AZ Governors’ decision to bus asylum-seeking migrants to the District is causing a humanitarian crisis, and we are answering the call for help,” the attorney general wrote.