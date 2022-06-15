WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) Director Linda Harllee Harper announced that 20 residents are receiving up to $5,000 each in Building Blocks DC grant funding as part of the Administration’s comprehensive approach to reducing gun violence.

This $100,000 funding adds to Mayor Bowser’s $1.2 million cumulative investment in supporting residents who offer gun violence prevention work in their communities. Mayor Bowser also observed the workshop, “The BUILD UP, Transformative Building Blocks for Getting to the Best Version of YOU” facilitated by Thandor Miller, a BBDC grantee. The workshop is designed to help young adults address some of the challenges in their life and provide emotional tools to help them change their lives.

“We know that building a safer, stronger, and more peaceful DC requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor Bowser.

“I wake up every morning thinking about the safety of our community, and we have residents across all eight wards who do the same. These grants support members of the community who are putting their passion for a safer DC into action and developing programs that will change and save lives,” said Mayor Bowser.

The mini grants are part of Building Blocks DC (BBDC), the District’s gun violence reduction strategy coordinated by OGVP. Building Blocks DC provides a whole-of-government approach to addressing gun violence, and the grants program helps the community take an active role in the fight against gun violence.

“The mini-grants offer residents the opportunity to be a part of the solution to our city’s gun violence,” said OGVP Director Harllee Harper.

“During this spring cycle of grants, we received a historically high number of applications, and the process was extremely competitive. The grant reviewers spoke about the creativity and innovation found within the applications. We congratulate the winners and look forward to the summer cycle of grants,” said Harper.

The $5,000 grants will be used to create activities that engage residents, leaders, and organizations to promote public safety. Grants awarded this round are for: