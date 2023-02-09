WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

This is a time for community members to give their input as the Mayor plans next year’s budget.

They expect hundreds to come out and share their ideas, priorities, and to talk about their experience with which city programs are working and not working.

So far, the mayor’s office says that feedback from the community is to prioritize crime prevention and public safety, affordable housing, and education.

The chief of staff says forums like this influence the budget significantly.

A second forum will be held Saturday at 11 in the morning.