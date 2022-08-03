WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Bowser is being asked to come to the southern border. Texas governor Gregg Abbott is extending the invite. He wants mayor bowser and the mayor of new york to see firsthand what he calls the humanitarian crisis there.

Just last week, Bowser asked the DC national guard to activate. She said the city needs help managing the migrants coming from texas. According to her office, nearly 200 buses carrying more than 4,000 migrants from the southern border to the capital in protest of President Biden’s immigration policy. We reached the office and have not heard back.