WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new Gallery Place-Chinatown Task Force on Monday, charged with re-imagining and revitalizing the Downtown D.C. neighborhood.

The announcement comes several weeks after Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals, announced plans to move the two teams out of Chinatown’s Capital One Arena and into a brand-new arena yet to be built in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood.

District leaders countered those plans with a $500 million pledge to invest in Capital One Arena and the surrounding neighborhood.

With or without the teams in D.C., Bowser says investments will be made in the area and the new task force will develop a new vision for the neighborhood. A big part of that plan: attracting and retaining residents and businesses.

The task force is made up of current and former city leaders, business owners and community stakeholders.

“Gallery Place – Chinatown already has an incredible fabric of community, cultural, and entertainment amenities, and the goals of this task force are to build out and broaden the vision for how this neighborhood becomes a unique, world-class destination for residents, workers, and visitors alike,” said Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “This is our opportunity to invest in and support a re-energized Gallery Place/Chinatown.”

Another hot topic surrounding new development is public safety and getting a grip on crime.

“It’s clear that we need residents and businesses to come and stay Downtown. They are not going to do that if they do not feel safe,” said D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto.

Business owners operating in the area are hoping real people, not just those in charge, have a big say in what happens in the neighborhood.

“It’s all about where the money goes, who it goes to, and what they’re going to do with it. We need [to] see you, we need to know your name. It takes people like me, who are out here walking these streets, you need to talk to people,” said Jason Harris, who runs Influence Sports & Entertainment Staffing, a hospitality and security company working with businesses in Gallery Place, Chinatown, and surrounding neighborhoods. “If everyone cared just a little bit more about the neighborhood, we wouldn’t be here.”

During Monday’s announcement, task force members brought up the recent success D.C. has seen in building up Navy Yard, the Wharf and Union Market over the last 10 years. They say they’re hoping to bring that same energy and growth to Chinatown.