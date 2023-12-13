WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said they have been in talks with Monumental about staying in Downtown D.C.

“We have been responsive to monumental throughout the process and we have negotiated in good faith with them over the last several months. We have presented them with a series of offers that range from 25 years and hundreds of millions of dollars to land deals until the one that we shared with you, our last and best final offer, of an all-cash deal of 3 years totaling 500 million dollars,” said Bowser.

Bowser said they were grateful to be able to put all that cash on the table thanks in part to the way they say they have been able to manage their finances.

“We know that our deal is the best. We think it’s the best for monumental quite frankly, we know it’s the best for the fans, we know it’s best for the city and quite frankly we think it’s the best for the entire DMV,” said Bowser.

Mayor Bowser said she had been in talks with the Chairman and the Council to expedite the process for the bill including a hearing early in the year and a vote as soon as February.

“Wish means that Monumental can have their dollars from the District as early as the Spring,” said Bowser.

Bowser also discussed the history of Chinatown and the good and bad times that the city has gone through.

She announced that a task force has been created for the future of Gallery Place/Chinatown.