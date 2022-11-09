WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser took a victory lap after winning her third term in office. On Wednesday, she laid out her plan for the next four years and answered questions about rising teen violence in the city.

Bowser acknowledged the problem but did not propose any concrete solutions. She said discussions are ongoing to decrease teen gun violence as a priority in her new term.

Bowser has spent eight years as mayor, all the while getting heat about the rising crime among teens in the district.

“If I see if I see a teenager who has been shot, it’s more than likely it’s a teenager who did it,” Bowser said. “And so we have to really focus on those young people that we know have been involved in violent crime or victims of violent crime.”

Bowser said the city administrator actually held a meeting with officials on election day to talk about what changes need to happen to prevent violence. One of their big focuses is on violence interrupters.

“We’re spending millions upon millions of dollars. And one thing that we know is lacking in our approach is coordination among all of the offices,” Bowser said.

One instance is a difference in strategy between Bowser and Attorney General Karl Racine. Bowser says she looks forward to working with newly elected AG Brian Schwalb.

“One big thing that we both recognize we need to work on together is our violence interruption strategies,” Bowser said.

She hopes to get more feedback on solutions from neighbors and even her transition team, co-chaired by Laquandra Nesbitt, most recently with DC Health.

“Dr. Nesbitt, for example, with one of our earlier committees on safer and safer, stronger DC and a lot of the work that we do around gun violence is rooted in public health,” Bowser said.

Another big piece of the puzzle is the ongoing search for a director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Police Chief Robert Contee III said last week that juvenile arrests in D.C. are up by almost 13% year over year.