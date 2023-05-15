WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is proposing a bill with the intention of increasing public safety in the District.

The bill will officially be introduced on Tuesday, May 16, after the D.C. Council holds its budget vote.

“We have heard from our public safety partners and from members of the community about the gaps that exist in our public safety ecosystem – this package of legislation will address those gaps,” said Mayor Bowser.

“This is about making sure we have the tools we need to build a safer, stronger D.C. and protect the overwhelming majority of people in our city who are doing the right thing and who just want to be able to enjoy our beautiful city and our fantastic neighborhoods.”

Many of the changes the bill proposes are to language in existing laws that will close loopholes, create more opportunities for enforcement of laws and add protections for victims of certain crimes.

Highlighted below are some of the proposals in the bill:

Enhance penalties for violent crimes that victimize or target vulnerable residents with physical or mental impairments as well as expanded protections for transit and for-hire vehicle employees, transit passengers, and people at rec centers.

Increase penalties for illegal gun possession.

Make strangulation a type of felony assault (strangulation is a key indicator that domestic violence will become deadly).

Strengthen provisions that allow individuals to petition for early release to ensure the voices of victims and community receive proper consideration.

Provide greater discretion for the Courts to determine who should be held pre-trial, including defendants previously convicted of a violent crime while they await trial for a new violent crime.

Increase the reimbursement for the District’s popular Private Security Camera System Incentive Program which strengthens public safety by increasing the network of cameras available to assist MPD in solving crimes and closing cases.

Require the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to report more data on process and outcomes.

Proposes collecting DNA earlier in the process for First Degree sexual offenses after the probable cause hearing.

Supervisory agencies shall, upon request of MPD, provide MPD with location and identification data collected from any detection device necessary in conducting a criminal law enforcement investigation.

Expands the District’s representation on the D.C. Sentencing Commission.

The Mayor’s Office hopes that the Council adds any provisions they think are necessary to increase safety as well. The goal is to have the bill passed by the end of the summer legislative session.