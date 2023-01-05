WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—More than 100 people walked the streets of Ward 8 with Mayor Muriel Bowser Thursday.

It was Bowser’s first community walk of the new year, as well as of her third term.

It was also the location of the first homicide of 2023.

“A young man, 17-years-old lost his life. Where were the crowds then? At Congress Heights Metro Station?” said Regina Pixley, who participated in the walk.

The shooting happened Monday night at metro stop in southeast DC. 17-year-old Martez Toney was killed. A 14-year-old boy was also injured.

“I am frustrated,” said Pixley. “We’ve maxed 200 murders per year for the last eight years. 1,600 lives. Make that make sense to me. This walk don’t mean anything to me.”

“We’re really here to address some entrenched issues unfortunately that this community has suffered for a long time,” said Bowser.

Bowser said there has been progress in the area. Though she admits issues with violence still exist.

“One thing however that I have seen is progress. I’ve seen new businesses where there weren’t any. I’ve seen new food locations where there weren’t any,” she said. “Unfortunately, we are still dealing with some very serious public safety issues.”

In February of 2022, Bowser launched the Homicide Reduction Partnership, a joint effort between law enforcement agencies and community groups to reduce homicides specifically in Ward 8.

By the end of 2022, the homicide count was 78. That’s five less than in 2021.

DC News Now asked Pixley if she’s noticed a difference.

“Hell no. It’s getting worse. I live here. I’m afraid to go in the house sometimes. I’m afraid to come out sometimes,” she said. “Poverty leads to crime. And that’s what we have here.”

“What people have to understand is that people need help. And we have a lot of opportunity programs. But, we also have to enforce the laws. What I’ve heard from residents today is they don’t want their neighborhoods to be used as a drug buying location,” said Bowser.

The Mayor said she will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies, use violence interrupters and work within the criminal justice system to target violent offenders.