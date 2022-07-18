WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to hold a press conference with District health officials on Monday, July 18, at 11 a.m. regarding the recent surge in monkeypox cases.

The press conference will be held at Whitman-Walker Health on 14th Street, Northwest.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 108 confirmed cases of the virus in the District. In neighboring states Virginia and Maryland, there are 44 confirmed cases and 37 confirmed cases, respectively.

Mayor Bowser will be joined by D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt to discuss the outbreak and vaccination efforts. All District residents are able to pre-register for the vaccine, but eligibility is currently limited to people who are most at risk of exposure. Current eligibility for the vaccine falls under the following parameters:

District residents 18 years of age or older

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

Information about the virus and pre-registration for the vaccine at preventmonkeypox.dc.gov.