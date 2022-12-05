WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she had withdrawn her nomination for the director of the city’s 911 call center on Monday.

The D.C. Council will meet on Tuesday, one day after the mayor’s announcement, to address several issues in the city.

“We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized 911 expert and I was proud to have her return to OUC in March. During her service to the District, she filled critical agency staffing positions and oversaw significant technology upgrades that improved residents’ customer experience. Director Holmes was the right leader at the right time for OUC. She improved morale in a high-stress agency that had previously suffered from chronic under-staffing. Under Director Holmes’ leadership, OUC consistently offered compassion and expertise when handling more than one million 911 calls each year – one of the highest call rates in the nation. It is with regret that we are withdrawing her nomination and will begin a nationwide search for a new director. As we conduct that search, Director Holmes will continue to lead OUC in an interim capacity for the next 60 days.” Statement from Mayor Bowser

One item on the agenda is taking steps to improve the D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA).

DCHA has admitted to longstanding issues, some of which were highlighted in a report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“The mayor submitted an emergency bill regarding the housing authority, and that’s on the agenda for tomorrow,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said. “The mayor’s proposal is to reduce the current board, of about 13 to seven.”

It’s one of several votes expected in the upcoming legislative meeting.

“I’ll be circulating an amendment… that will have a slightly larger board,” Mendelson said. “It would increase the size from about seven to nine.”

The executive director of the housing authority, Brenda Donald, responded to criticism last week.

“In the last year and a half… we have housed over 3,000 people,” Donald said.

According to Mendelson, Donald is expected to step down next year.

“I don’t think the mayor is going to try to keep her. I’ve talked to Brenda Donald and she’s not interested in staying beyond next September,” Mendelson said. “The housing authority — it will be harder to find a good executive director if this turmoil and instability continues.”

The efforts to reduce the housing authority board have seen some opposition.

“And the opposition has fallen on two lines, one is that the mayor should not control the board. She should not be making any appointments. The second is that there needs to be more tenant representation on the board,” he said.

“I would hope that the mayor… where we have these challenges, the mayor would submit really good candidates, early in the new year. We don’t lose any more time, with regards to making changes or improving some of these agencies,” Mendelson said.

The legislative meeting is virtual. It starts at 1:00 p.m.