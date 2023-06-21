WASHINGTON (DC News Now) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday, June 21 that she was “completely devastated” by the serious sexual harassment allegations of her former deputy mayor but resisted calls for an expanded probe.

Two government employees filed sexual harassment complaints against John Falcicchio, a trusted and close confidant of Bowser, and after being placed on leave, he resigned in March.

In comments made after a news conference, Bowser said that sexual harassment in the District would not be tolerated no matter who they are and that “they will be held accountable.”

“John’s behavior was wrong. Period,” the mayor said. “I’ve worked hard to build a team of hard workers who wake up every single day committed to delivering for the people of the District of Columbia, and we all swear to foster a workplace that reflects our policies and our values and to make decisions not motivated by fear or favor.”

Some of the council have been calling for a deeper investigation into Falcicchio’s alleged actions after a brief summation of the allegations that were released last weekend.

The investigation stated that Falcicchio used his position of power to sexually harass a female employee with sexually explicit messages, a graphic video and even exposing himself.

Falcicchio has not responded to DC News Now for repeated requests for comment.

“If any individual violates these policies or my expectations for a sexual harassment-free workplace, including John, they will be held accountable,” Bowser said.

The mayor said she respects the council’s “legitimate oversight role” but that the “complainants and witnesses are protected in detail.”

Though the attorneys representing the female employee said in a statement that they were unaware that the findings would be released the way that they were and they were blindsided.

“Contrary to the public narrative, we were not notified in advance that the report would be released publicly Saturday night,” it stated. “We were also not informed that the public release would include identifying information about our client and detailed information about her allegations.”