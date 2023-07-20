WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Prioritizing Public Safety Emergency Amendment Act of 2023 on Thursday. Bowser said she knows the legislation will help fill the gaps in the criminal justice system.

The bill expands pretrial incarceration for both adults and juveniles who have committed violent crimes. It also allows for more police access to private security cameras purchased through the District’s camera rebate program.

Many advocates believe this bill does not prevent crime.

“I expect very little positive effect on public safety,” said Eduardo Ferrer, policy director for the Georgetown Juvenile Justice Initiative.

Some also believe the rules around pretrial incarceration are too wide and won’t have the impact that it’s meant for.

“We know from the 90s this whole super predator myth didn’t exist,” Ferrer said. “Detention, according to the research, is counterproductive. It actually makes it more likely that a young person is going to continue to engage in behavior that we don’t want them.”