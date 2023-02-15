WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A homeless encampment at McPherson Square was scheduled to be cleaned Wednesday, February 15.

At the request of the Deputy Mayor’s office and the National Park Service the encampment was set to be closed, the reason cited was health and safety.

According to a release the National Park Service, the District’s social service providers were involved in the process to help relocate homeless occupants.

Law enforcement have reported: “increasing levels of violence, illegal drug use, and significant criminal activity associated with the encampment at McPherson Square, which has impeded social services”

DC News Now’s Lex Juarez was on scene in the hours before the park was set to be cleared and witnissed many occupants clearing out. One occupant told her that he had lived at the encampment for over three years and intended to stay until police arrested him.