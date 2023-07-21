SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Jewel Bazilio-Bellegarde had plans of world travel with her husband, Serge Bellegarde of 37 years.

Bazilio-Bellegarde’s life ended in a parking garage at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital on Thursday. A driver in an Audi SUV barreled into her and five other people, killing the mother who family members say was also looking forward to spending time with her two grandchildren.

The 68-year-old educator recently retired in December from the Health Resources and Services Administration as a senior advisor on HIV-AIDS.

“Everybody loved her. She was extremely popular,” her husband said. “People were always looking for her advice. Even on family vacations, we were looking for her to choose when, where we would be going on vacation.”

Bazilio-Bellegarde’s only child, Gabriella Bellegarde, said her mother was a special person who helped her see her full potential.

“I had a great childhood because she did not ever limit me, limit my imagination, limit my dreams, any aspirations I had,” she said. “It was just constant encouragement, constant support, constant strategic planning. Goals. Wants. Needs. Objectives.”

Gabriella Bellegarde said her family is crushed at her mother’s untimely death.

“We know one day we have to lose our parents, but I guess, I assumed or thought I’d have time to say goodbye,” she said. “For it to end this way is just frustrating and sad.”

The Metropolitan Police Department have not identified the driver or brought any charges due to the possibility of it being an accident.

Serge Bellegarde, a retired translator for the Organization of the American States, said the reality of his wife’s death is just starting to hit him.

“Thirty-seven wonderful years,” he said of their marriage. “It’s a tough loss.”

He said they bonded over speaking several languages, food and travel. The two met decades ago when they were studying at Georgetown University.

He said they had trips to St. Thomas, Portugal and Benin planned for the next year.

“It feels like it’s a bad dream,” Serge Bellegarde said. “That she’s going to wake up and things will be back to normal.”

Gabriella Bellegarde said their mother-daughter bond was special.

“She was my best friend. We shopped together and talked about life,” she said. “Anything that was going on in my life I would tell her about. She was like my advisor.”