WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — MedStar Transport Air Medical service celebrates 40 years of service.

It was the first hospital-based air medical service in the Washington, D.C. area.

MedStar saves thousands of lives each year. The emergency transport service averages nearly 6,000 patient transports yearly.

“I think we’re a great resource. We recognized that we needed to be further away, so we were closer to the patients that needed to come here [to the hospital.] We’ve grown a lot in the 40 years,” said Karen Weller, Medstar flight nurse.

The familiar blue and yellow air ambulances provide vital transport for: