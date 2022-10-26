Symbol of justice – Themis in the old university library.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety voted to move the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 to the full city council.

“To put it bluntly, DC’s criminal laws are a mess and literally decades and decades overdue for reform. This legislation is the result of years of hard work and negotiation by the Criminal Code Reform Commission and our criminal justice agencies, from prosecution to defense,” Councilmember Charles Allen.

Under the proposal, carjacking would be a stand-alone offense. New penalty classes would be added for all crimes and more.

Two more votes are needed to send the bill to the mayor’s desk.