WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A memorial for two brothers who were shot in Northeast D.C. is growing.

Family members and loved ones of Octavio and Osmine Quintano gathered along 4th Street Northeast, right outside The Pollo Company, the restaurant where the two of them worked.

Friends and family supported each other as they added more flowers to their memorial.

The brothers were gunned down right in front of the restaurant earlier this month.

This week, police and prosecutors announced an arrest in the case.

Family members told DC News now that they want to understand why this happened to them. They said they want accountability for all who were involved in the crime.