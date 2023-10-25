WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were arrested for committing several violent crimes throughout the District on Oct. 20 and Oct. 23.

Officers first responded to the report of a kidnapping on Oct. 20 at about 1:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of 30th St., SE. They found a man who was robbed at knifepoint, assaulted and held against his will in an apartment, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

One of the suspects took his car keys and forced him to send him money. That suspect then fled in the victim’s car.

On Monday, MPD assisted Maryland law enforcement who followed the stolen car and arrested two men. Further investigation revealed one of the men was the same suspect who kidnapped and assaulted the man before stealing the car.

Mecca Lee-Bey, 20, of Southeast, D.C. was arrested on Monday and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, simple assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft.

26-year-old Tumarcus Hawkins of Southeast, D.C. was also arrested and charged with fleeing from law enforcement, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.