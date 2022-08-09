police patrol car on the road at night with flashing blue lights and backlights from other vehicles

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men who were walking in Northwest Sunday said people came up to them, called them “monkeypox f-g–ts,” then punched them a number of times.

The incident report on file with Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it happened in the 1700 block of 7th St. NW. One of the men has a D.C. address. The other has an address in Arlington, Va.

After the encounter, the people involved headed north on 7th Street Northwest.

MPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate/bias crime.

Although members of the LGBTQ community are among people who are more vulnerable to contracting monkeypox, other people can develop it.

It typically manifests itself with a rash that can be located on or near the genitals of men or women or the posterior. The rash also could develop on are areas such as the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. Initially, it can look like pimples or blisters. It may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

You may experience all or only a few symptoms. Other things to note:

Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash.

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

Others only experience a rash.

There is a vaccine for monkeypox, but the U.S. has seen a very limited supply of it as health officials across the country try to administer it to people, including those who live in the District.