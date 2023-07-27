WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three Metro employees were commended during a Metro Board of Directors Meeting, for their quick thinking and actions after a woman went into labor on a train.

The employees were working on the New Carrollton station platform on Thursday, July 13, around 1:40 p.m. when they encountered the pregnant woman on the train in labor.

The three employees notified the rail supervisor to contact emergency personnel, quickly got towels, providing positive encouragement, emotional support and more to the woman.

During the meeting, Randy Clarke, general manager and CEO of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, said he is really proud.

“They stepped up and took care of business. That’s a life experience for them on one side and mom and baby on the other side,” he said. “It’s good to see some feel good stuff happening in this world.”

The woman was able to deliver a healthy baby aboard the train.