WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is facing a budget problem — one that could lead to several Metrorail stations and Metrobus routes closing as well as higher fares for riders across the DMV.

According to officials, Metro has a funding shortfall of $750M in Fiscal Year 2025, which starts in September of 2024.

Officials said that even though ridership is going up, the “FY2024 budget predicted a more aggressive return of long distance, weekday trips than has occurred to date.” Even with a fully recovered ridership, more than 75% of the deficit still remains, according to Metro.

If this gap isn’t closed, the FY25 budget will see serious cuts.

Officials drafted up a proposed budget to be proposed to the Board on Thursday. The final vote comes in the spring, but impacts would be seen earlier than that.

The proposal, if passed, would eliminate Metrobus service on 67 lines and reduce service on 41. Metrobus currently has a total of 135 lines.

Metrorail would also see its frequency reduced. Trains would stop running at 10 p.m. (currently, they stop at midnight from Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) and 10 stations would close.

The Red Line would establish a loopback at Shady Grove and Grosvenor. Trains will only run from Shady Grove to Glenmont and Grosvenor to Silver Spring every 15 minutes on weekdays and 20 minutes on weekends.

The Silver Line will see a similar turnback, but all trains will just be terminated at Stadium-Armory.

All fares for all riders would increase by 20% as well, including:

Metrorail’s base price currently ranges from $2 to $6. This would increase to $2.40 to $7.20.

Additional fees would increase from $0.40 per mile after the first three miles to $0.48 per mile.

Late night and weekend Metrorail prices would increase from $2 to $2.40.

Metrobus prices would increase from $2 to $2.40.

Metro would also have to lay off more than 2,200 of its workers.