WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). more commonly referred to as just “Metro,” kicked off the new week with a new leader Monday.

Randy Clarke comes to the DMV after serving as president of CapMetro in Austin, Texas, a much smaller transit system than what we have here, but the Metro Board of Directors hopes that Clarke is the man to finally get things back on track.

Clarke is starting his tenure as GM and CEO at a tough time for Metro. Ridership isn’t even half of what it was before the pandemic, and the bulk of Metro’s fleet is off the track after a major derailment last year.

Doors open and Randy Clarke boards his first Metro train as @wmata GM/CEO @wmataGM pic.twitter.com/mklkFxyt11 — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) July 25, 2022

Another big issue on riders’ minds is the Silver Line extension project. Passengers were supposed to be able to take trains all the way out to Dulles International Airport and beyond by now. The project has been delayed by more than four years.