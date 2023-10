WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Transit Police will be hosting their annual “Spooky Haunted Bus Celebration.”

The event will take place at Stadium-Armory Station from 3:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and at Eastern Market Station from 5:00 p.m. -6:30 p.m.

Families will be able to tour the haunted bus as well as receive candy treats.