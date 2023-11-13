WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two new electric buses started running through D.C. streets on Monday morning, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said, noting that it was part of Metro’s goal to have an “entirely zero-emission bus fleet by 2042.”

“These new buses will help improve air quality for our communities. One of the most underrated aspects of the electric bus is the reduction in sound pollution in our cities,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a news release.

The release said that the buses would offer smoother rides with less vibration due to the electric buses’ engines. They also have “digital passenger information screens, USB charging ports, and new fare boxes.”

The buses ran on the W4 route from Anacostia to Deanwood Monday.

Looking to ride one of the electric buses? They look mostly the same as other Metro buses but keep an eye out for a green electric plug icon and “Zero-Emission Electric Bus” on the sides.

You also can look online to track them in real time. Just head to the “Special Edition” tab; when they’re in service, they’ll appear on Metro’s tracking map as green electric plug logos.