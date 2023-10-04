WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) and Metro celebrated its millionth customer at the Washington Dulles International Airport Silver Line Metrorail Station since its opening in November.

During the celebration, Metro and MWAA surprised their one-millionth traveler to go through the Dulles Airport station with cheers, Silver Line memorabilia, and gifts.

Around 5,000 customers pass through the station and more than 4,000 customers on average a day during the weekend. The Silver Line also serves more than 23 million airline passengers annually, according to a news release.

Metro provides 98 stations connecting Maryland, Virginia, and D.C.