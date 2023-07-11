WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is one step closer to deciding on a major expansion project for the blue orange and silver lines.

A narrowed-down list of proposals could include more silver line or blue line stations.

Four options add stations in Georgetown and the West End.

Georgetown is a popular area that you can only reach by bus. It’s been said decades ago, neighbors didn’t want to bring the metro here. But many who live here now want change.

And one change could mean a metro tunnel right under where I’m standing on M Street.

Metro has been studying the blue orange and silver line since 2019.

And after two rounds of public input, the metro board has six options to review.

“At the beginning, it should have been here, a Metro station in Georgetown. Because we have too many people. We have tourists. You know, I would be very, very happy to have one here,” said Sylvia Velasco.

Two options focus on the blue line. One would separate it from the orange and silver lines, having it end at the Greenbelt station.

And the other would create a loop down to National Harbor across to Huntington.

“I’d go with the one that goes to National Harbor. It seems like the one that needs the metro stop the most. You could probably have MGM chip in. I mean they’re making a bunch of money off the Virginians and the DC,” said Michael McKenney.

The other two options would separate the silver line. One would create express service through Arlington with service to Greenbelt.

The other would extend the line to New Carrolton.

“With the lines being switched for commuters who are traveling on the train, that would definitely help. So there’s not a lot of people. I know everyone kind of wants their room and space so that definitely would be helpful,” said Adrienne Hallums.

Local businesses in Georgetown say they could benefit from a new station.

“We already have a lot of foot traffic, but I suppose more foot traffic would help,” said Jack Salisbury, assistant manager at Pacers Running.

Metro is projecting a $750 million deficit next fiscal year. But officials said it’s important for long-term regional projects to continue even during short-term issues.

Most proposals would cost in the ballpark of $30 billion and wouldn’t be completed for at least 10 to 20 years.

Major capital projects require substantial planning, environmental review, and design prior to funding decisions/agreements. However, until there is a funding agreement, there is no commitment to build or deliver the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA).

Metro can stop or pause work at any time prior to that agreement. But Metro will not be able officially start the process required to compete for federal funding until the Board of Directors selects an LPA.

A third round of public input is set to begin July 17, running through September 30.