WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro has released new data that shows that the new, higher fare gates are reducing fare evasion by more than 70% at the Fort Totten, Pentagon City, Bethesda, Vienna, Mt. Vernon Square and Addison Road stations.

Metro has been releasing ridership data as a way to provide transparency on ways they are working to prevent fare evasion.

“After testing multiple prototypes and getting feedback from customers, the new fare gate design is having its intended effect – reducing fare evasion,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke.

The new fare gate design includes an L-shape door panel that extends over the fare gate to minimize gaps between the openings. The new design also increased barrier height to make it more difficult for people to jump over the fare gates.

“It is critical for Metro to collect as much fare revenue as possible and keep the system safe so we have a transit system worthy of this great region,” he added.

Courtesy: WMATA

New fare gate installations were completed on Tuesday at Congress Heights, and installation at Federal Center SW, Wheaton and Court House is expected to be completed by early September.

For more information about Metro’s comprehensive efforts to modernize its fare system, visit wmata.com/faremodernization.