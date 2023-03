WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said two men were hurt Thursday afternoon after one was shot and the other was stabbed near a Metro station in Southeast.

MPD said it happened in the 1100 block of Howard Rd. SE around 4:35 p.m.

The man who was stabbed was conscious and breathing when officers got there, as was the man who was shot.

MPD said one of the men was a Metro Transit police officer, but could not say as of 5:30 p.m. if he was the man who was shot or stabbed.