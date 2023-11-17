WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From ornaments to sweatshirts, if you’re looking for holiday gifts with a Metro theme to them, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said it has you (and your list) covered.

WMATA posted that it would be hosting a pop-up shop from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, offering “unique Metro gifts, limited-edition treasures & more.”

The shop will be at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, located at 901 G St. NW.

WMATA said if you can’t make it to the in-person location, you can shop its holiday collection online.

Besides the ornaments and sweatshirts, the lineup includes other apparel, a mug, and holiday cards.