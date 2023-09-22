WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As a tropical storm approaches the East Coast, Metro announced that it was preparing ahead of the inclement weather.

Officials encouraged everyone to stay safe during the weather — “avoid rushing for trains or buses, use handrails for stability, and allow additional travel time this weekend.” Metro flagged that there may be hazards caused by downed trees, flying debris and slippery conditions. If your travel isn’t necessary, Metro said that you should consider postponing it.

Metro said that it has teams across the service area to monitor conditions, including power crews and tree crews.

It was also working to inspect water pumping stations and drainage infrastructure to lessen any flooding and to place sandbags in low-lying areas.

If you’re planning on traveling, officials recommended signing up for MetroAlerts email and text messages. Service condition updates will also be posted on Metro’s website.