WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is warning of what it’s calling a “transit death spiral.”

The Metro is projected to have a $750 million deficit next July if things don’t change.

There could be a 67% reduction to services, meaning longer wait times for trains and buses and some bus routes cut off, the Metro said.

Right now, Metrorail ridership is at 50% of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays and 89% on weekends.

Metrobus is at 88% pre-pandemic levels on weekdays and 93% on weekends.

“My ridership is reduced because I work from home more often, but when I do use the Metro, I need the metro,” Stephanie Berger said.

A $750 million dollar deficit starting next July could mean Metrobus eliminating 98 lines with the remaining 37 running at a reduced frequency.

(Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority)

The Metrorail would have trains every 20 to 30 minutes on each line with no night service.

“That’s crazy. It’s wild. Especially you got to get to work or get somewhere important. It’s going to be rough,” Cameron Noel said.

(Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority)

The $750 million deficit accounts for $196 million in pandemic relief that the Metro gave to local jurisdictions, $288 million in decreased revenue since the pandemic, with overall ridership expected to be about 25% below pre-pandemic levels compared to 2019 and $266 million in collective bargaining agreements and inflation costs.

“Where we’re at right now with about like 7 to 11 minutes [of wait time] is great, but if it goes past that, people are going to stop riding, right, and find other ways,” Josie Ableman said.

Unlike other big city transit systems, WMATA doesn’t have dedicated funding sources.

(Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority)

Twenty four percent of the fiscal year 2024 budget, which starts next month, is federal relief funding that will end in a year.

Twenty two percent counts on parking, advertising and passenger fares, which are down with many people still evading the gates.

“I see a lot of that now. Like I see much more of that than I feel like I used to before the pandemic,” Berger said.

(Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority)

Metro is counting on a regional approach to avoid a “death spiral.”

It’s finance and capital committee is meeting Thursday morning at 10 a.m. to discuss the issue.

The next steps include stakeholder and funding partner engagement, community information sessions and a budget development process.