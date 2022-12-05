WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro riders on the Red Line should have spent a little less time waiting for trains today getting to and from work. WMATA increased frequency by two minutes during rush hour.

Metro is continuing to see increased ridership which is leading to crowded platforms and trains. Even with the added service, tonight the trains we saw were still pretty packed.

Getting to and from work on Metro can be a hassle with crowding, “To the point where you know, people actually have to wait to get on the other train because the train they’re trying to get on currently is too full,” said Marc Ferere.

But now there’s a little relief for riders. The Red Line started running every eight minutes instead of every 10 on Monday.

“There’s definitely been a lot of times I’ve been like one minute late to the metro. It’s kind of a day ruiner, so every eight is better than nothing so I’ll take it,” said Erica Zurbuch.

The new schedule is for rush hour. That means from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. To 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It’ll be less crowded, less chance to spread the virus,” said Rudy Porter.

Riders say two minutes can make a big difference.

“I like the additional trains that they’re adding so it won’t be so crowded at certain stops so that helps get rid of my anxiety,” said Theresa Moton.

Metro says it was able to make the change because more 7000 series railcars are back on the tracks after last year’s derailment.

“It was a long time coming. We’ve been very patient I must say,” Moton said.

Metro also says you can expect more gradual service improvements this winter and into the spring, but they’re still affected by industry-wide shortages of rail and bus operators.

“I think they’ve done a pretty good job but don’t scare me with lack of operators,” Moton said with a laugh.

Other than peak hours Red Line trains will run every 10 minutes except during scheduled track work. That’s another concern for riders.

“I do hope they finished the work on weekends because we do travel on weekends and huge disruptions with construction on weekends has been a real problem, Porter said.

Green line trains are also running every eight minutes while trains on the blue, orange, and silver lines run every 15 minutes.