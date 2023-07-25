WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is installing taller fare gates to tackle fare evasion. Some Metro riders like the new upgrades, but the new gates did not prevent people from jumping over or pushing through the new gates on Tuesday morning.

“I like the gates — the new gates. I think it’s going to work,” said Sterling Thornton, a Metro rider who exited the Fort Totten Metro Station through the new fare gates on Tuesday morning.

Metro started rolling out new 55-inch tall fare gates throughout its system this week. Fort Totten was one of the first stations to see those installations.

Early Tuesday morning, DC News Now saw people jumping or pushing through the new fare gate.

One Metro rider told DC News Now that she saw fare evasion frequently with the old prototype doors. Metro was hoping the new gates would address this, but some people doubt that they’ll be effective.

“I see people that are literally pushing open the new doors that they’ve installed that are supposed to be more secure, and yet they just push open like a swinging door,” said Natalie Sanders who takes the metro from Fort Totten station.

Metro said that the new doors are stronger and more resilient. They are made of a material that is 200 times stronger than glass, lighter weight and more durable.

The new design includes an L-shaped door panel that goes higher than the fare gate to reduce gaps between the openings

Metro said the new design is an improvement to the original prototype doors after months of testing and modifications.

Even though some Metro riders were happy about the upgrade, they said that more can be done to prevent people from going through without paying

“I feel you know, they do need more policing. They hire more police to stand guard,” said rider Sterling Thornton.

“They’ve got to find a way to make sure that the people who really truly need the assistance with the fare get it, but the people who can and should pay do,” said Natalie Sanders.

Metro launched a new income-qualified reduced fare that gives a 50 percent fare discount to customers who qualify for SNAP benefits in the DMV last month.

10 stations will get the new upgraded doors in the first phase of the rollout. Those stations are Fort Totten, Pentagon City, Bethesda, Vienna, Mt Vernon Sq, Addison Rd, Congress Heights, Wheaton, Federal Center SW and Court House Stations

A spokesperson for metro tells DC News Now they’ve been installing the higher gates since last Thursday

The next Metro station to get the new gates will be Pentagon City.