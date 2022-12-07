UPDATE 12/7 7:11 p.m. — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) released a statement about the shooting. They said that officers with the Metro Transit Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at Metro Center just before 6:30 p.m.

They said that it seems a federal officer shot and killed one person. The officer has been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Red Line service was still suspended between Farragut North and Gallery Place. Shuttle bus service was requested as of 7:10 p.m. Delays in both directions continued.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An officer-involved shooting at a Metro station caused a brief suspension of train service on the Red Line on Wednesday evening.

Officials said that the suspension was between Farragut North and Gallery Place. As of 6:50 p.m., there was single tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North for ongoing police activity.

Officials with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to “assist another agency.”

There was no information on who was shot or what led to the shooting as of 6:55 p.m.