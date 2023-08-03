WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro said it will be running rail service a bit longer Sunday night for Beyoncé fans to have a “Flawless” ride home after her concert at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Metro said that trains will run 30 minutes longer than usual. The last Silver Line train headed towards Ashburn will leave from Morgan Boulevard at 12:04 a.m. instead of 11:35 p.m.

That’s to factor in a walk from FedEx Field and the Morgan Boulevard Station, which Metro said can take up to 30 minutes.

A statement said that Metro will have late trains available at transfer stations as well. Anyone who is in line at Morgan Boulevard by 12:04 a.m. will be accommodated.

The last Silver Line train from Morgan Boulevard toward Downtown Largo will leave at 12:29 a.m.

Metro said that it also is offering free shuttle bus service for anyone headed towards Greenbelt, covering stations that are closed for an ongoing project.

The last Blue Line trains leaving from Morgan Boulevard toward Downtown Largo will leave at 12:33 a.m. If anyone is trying to head towards Franconia-Springfield, Metro said that they should take the last Silver Line train towards Ashburn and transfer to the Blue Line at Metro Center.