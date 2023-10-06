WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said there will be only weekend-level transit services available Monday out of respect for Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day.

This affects Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess. Pre-scheduled subscription trips will be canceled and customers must make a new reservation within the new holiday schedule.

Metrorail will run at weekend service levels from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. This affects all train lines. Fares will still be at weekday prices, however, parking will be free at Metro-owned garages.

Metrobus will operate under a Saturday supplemental schedule where hours will vary by route, so prospective travelers should consult the timetables for information. Not all routes will be made available, only those which typically run on Saturday.

MetroAccess will provide normal service during the holiday, however, any existing scheduled trips have been canceled. MetroAccess customers must contact Metro to schedule any needed service during the holiday online or by calling (301) 562-5360.

Metro customer service will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.