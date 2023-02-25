MARYLAND (DC News Now) — If you notice heavy police and first responder presence near the Wheaton Metro station on Sunday, fear not — it’s only a drill.

The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) and several other agencies in Montgomery County will conduct a “full-scale emergency response exercise” on Sunday, Feb. 26 inside the tunnel that connects the Wheaton and Forest Glen stations.

Metro officials say the Wheaton Station will be closed until around 2 p.m. for the exercise.

The drill will “simulate real-world conditions to test the operational and evacuation coordination, and interagency communication between MTPD, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Montgomery County Police, Metrorail and Metrobus operations staff, on-scene responders and support personnel,” according to a news release.

While the station is closed, Metro will offer free shuttle buses between Wheaton and Forest Glen.

Metro held a similar exercise at the Ashburn Station prior to the opening of the Silver Line extension last year. These drills aim to familiarize local first responders with the transit agency’s complex system, including navigating through the tunnels and tracks.