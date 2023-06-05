WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro said it will begin offering reduced fares to assist low-income customers. The new income-qualified reduced fare program, “Metro Lift,” is expected to launch on June 20.

Customers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia who qualify for the SNAP program are eligible to enroll.

An estimated 471,000 people receive SNAP benefits across the DMV, including customers already enrolled in other reduced-fare programs.

The program is a step towards advancing transit equity and affordability, in an area that many would consider to be one of the most expensive in the country.

Customers who enroll in Metro Lift will receive a 50% discount for any travel on Metrorail and Metrobus.

Online enrollment and appointment scheduling will begin on Tuesday, June 20, and in-person enrollment will begin at three sites starting on Monday, June 26.

“Our priority is making transportation accessible for all customers. The savings from this program will give our customers opportunities to access jobs with higher wages, travel to medical appointments, and access more of the region,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke.

“We understand that every dollar counts, and that accessibility to reliable, affordable transportation is a difference maker, especially in this region. I appreciate the WMATA Board of Directors for their leadership to approve this program in the FY24 Budget, and I am proud of our team’s dedication to making this new option available to our customers,” said Clarke.

The fare discount will be valid for one year after enrollment and will be available up to 48 hours after online enrollment, and immediately for those that enroll in person.

Enrollment Information

What you need

SmarTrip® card for you and each member of your household is enrolled

Active SNAP EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card

Copy of your SNAP proof of benefits (if you are applying for your household)

Current photo identification (ID) card issued by the U.S., DC, Maryland, or Virginia

Phone number

How to Enroll

Online (opens Tuesday, June 20)

Go to wmata.com/MetroLift .

. Complete the enrollment form for you and/or members of your SNAP household.

Discount will be loaded to SmarTrip® card up to 48 hours after enrollment.

Use your SmarTrip card and go.

In-person (starting Monday, June 26)