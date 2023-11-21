WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro announced that it will be offering free shuttle service during Red Line closures for almost two weeks in December.

Metro said that Red Line service will be stopped between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Dec. 18-21 and 25-30.

There will be no service between Dupont Circle and Union Station from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24. Crews will be working to repair the ceiling above the tracks and install fiber-optic cables.

Metro said that there will be three types of shuttle service during the closures — two express services and one local service.

You can find more about the shuttle services offered and alternate routes on Metro’s website.

Earlier this year, several Green Line stations were closed for weeks to install fiber-optic cables. At that time, Metro said that the cables were meant to help “improve radio and signal capabilities.”