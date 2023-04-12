WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metrorail operator is out of a job with the transit agency after an investigation found that he ran a passenger train using an automated system without authorization.

He also was eating a meal while manning the controls, according the the investigation.

According to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC), a watchdog agency that oversees and investigates Metro, the train was running on Automatic Train Operation (ATO), a system that currently is not certified for use. It ended up overrunning the Innovation Center station platform in Virginia.

“The front of the train stopped more than 100 feet beyond the end of the platform, and only stopped after the train operator activated emergency braking,” said David Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of WMSC.

While a Metro spokesperson told DC News Now this was an “individual action” that the train operator took, WMSC investigators determined the employee intentionally used ATO “numerous times” while operating a train with passengers on board, including multiple times on March 17, the day that the train overshot the platform.

The transit agency told DC News Now that the train operator no longer works at Metro.

Similar to the use of autopilot, ATO refers to when a train starts and stops on its own. There is a human operator in the cab, but the person only is responsible for opening and closing the train doors. Most major mass transit systems in the U.S. and around the globe operate using some version of ATO.

Metrorail operated on ATO from the time the system opened in the 1970s until 2009, when a fatal crash at the Fort Totten station placed the computerized system under scrutiny. Several investigations into the collision revealed ATO was not at fault.

Officials within the transit system have been pushing for years to reintroduce ATO, and it’s on track to return by the end of 2023; however, it still hasn’t been certified for use in passenger service.

“This underscores the need for Metrorail to take a systematic approach to its planned reintroduction of ATO and Auto Doors. We have highlighted this to Metrorail on an ongoing basis for several years,” Mayer said.