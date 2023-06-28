WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Well over 800 major crimes have been committed on Metrobuses and Metro trains during the first half of the year, according to Metro Transit Police. Those include homicides and aggravated assault.

The number more than doubles the number during the same time in 2022.

Transit Police found another way to serve the public Wednesday as they hosted a cookout at the Anacostia Metro Station as a way to give back to the community. It served another purpose, as the event drew attention to a serious subject.

“Gun violence that is occurring in our communities, and across the nation,” said Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo.

Six homicides according to Anzallo, have involved Metro trains and buses this year.

“Five of them have been closed with arrests,” Anzallo said. “We do have one that remains open.”

That’s the February 17 shooting on a Metro bus in White Oak, MD that claimed the life of Justice Elliott, 19, of Silver Spring.

Violence on Metro trains and buses is a concern among passengers.

“It’s getting a little dangerous. It is,” said a woman who only identified herself as Kia. “But I know the transit police are doing the best they can.”

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this,” Anzallo said.

He hopes community events like this form new bonds to help them solve crimes and keep Metro safer.

Transit Police and D.C. Police announced back in February they would team up and increase security at five Metro stations. Anzallo said the partnership has worked well, as some of those teams have been moved to other stations around the District.

Private security firms have also been hired to provide an extra layer of security. Plus, various Maryland law enforcement agencies also assist Transit Police like D.C. Police do. Starting July 1, several Virginia law enforcement agencies will join the ranks.