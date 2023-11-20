UPDATE 6:56 a.m. — WMATA said in a follow-up post on the X platform that train service had been restored on the Yellow Line. Officials said to expect residual delays as a result of the downtime.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a post on the X platform that service on the Yellow Line had been suspended from Huntington to King St. due to a switch malfunction.

Officials said shuttle buses had been deployed and were en route between Huntington and Eisenhower.

Trains were reported to be running at a rate of one every 14 minutes.

For real-time information on Metro trains, users can visit the MetroPulse (Beta) website.