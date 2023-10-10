WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced a new District-funded initiative called the Overnight Bus Service, which will extend Metrobus operations starting later this year.

Staff is preparing to deliver 24/7 Metrobus service on 13 lines in the frequent serviced network, which is anticipated to particularly benefit late-night workers and businesses.

“This service increase aligns with Metro’s goals of providing service excellence and continuing to enhance the customer experience,” WMATA said in a statement.

The service will be offered on the 32, 33, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6/A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4 and X2 lines.

Currently, service is closed on these lines from 2 a.m. to 4-5 a.m. and runs every 30 minutes starting at 9 p.m. Under the new schedule, buses will run every 20 minutes from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

WMATA anticipates that services will begin on Dec. 17, 2023.

In order to accommodate an increase in services, Metrobus is looking to recruit 75 people to fill positions such as bus operators, transit police officers and bus operations managers.

The overnight service will have increased Metro Transit Police officers on patrol at bus hubs and on specific lines.