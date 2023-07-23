WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Anyone who parks or drives in bus-only lanes around Washington, D.C. will likely face consequences more often.

Starting July 24, violators will receive warnings from the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) not to do it. After 45 days, the warnings will be replaced with a $200 fine.

“You got elderly people, and you got people with wheelchairs, and it’s hard for them to hop on, and hop off the bus with all these cars in the bus lanes,” said Jody Watson, a passenger, who waited for his bus along 14th Street NW.

140 buses along all 31 routes in the city will have cameras installed on them to catch violators.

DDOT is teaming up with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), which operates Metrobuses, to improve service for passengers.

“They take up a lot of space. To let them have their own space and then having other cars pass by,” said Jury Medrano, another passenger. “I think it’s a good idea.”

As for the fine, passengers hope that works.

“Maybe the higher it is, maybe it’d be better for people to not do it,” said Watson.

There’s also a $100 fine if you’re caught driving in one of those bus-only lanes. However, drivers are allowed to use them if they turn.

WMATA is considering putting cameras on its buses that serve Maryland and Virginia.