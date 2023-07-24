WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Youth and Family Services Division said it is hosting a two-day business workshop in August for young and aspiring entrepreneurs called Be the BOSS of You.

Here’s what the workshop looks like, in terms of its schedule:

Day 1: Money Matters

Thursday, August 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business owners, financial institutions, and successful youth entrepreneurs will share information and experiences about running a successful business.

The topics include:

Starting a business

Communicating with customers

Financial responsibility

Use of social media and websites

Protecting your brand

Day 2: Boss Pop-up Shop!

Friday, August 4, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Youth entrepreneurs can showcase and sell their products and services to the public. There are no vendor fees, and free table set-ups and refreshments will be available.

The workshop will be held at the Youth and Family Services Division, 5002 Hayes Street NE. You can register by calling (202) 698-4709. The registration deadline is July 30.