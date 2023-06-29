WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Thursday that it would begin accepting employment applications from Green Card (officially, Permanent Resident Card) holders

According to MPD, the decision reflects its commitment to ensuring the agency is representative of the community it serves.

“This step marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we look forward to welcoming a more diverse pool of applicants,” said Interim Chief of Police Ashan Benedict. “As an agency, we truly believe that a workforce that represents our community brings a variety of ideas, experiences, and perspectives. Together, this blend drives innovation and growth.”

Previously applicants were required to be citizens of the United States at the time of application. The change comes as part of the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022, which took effect in April, and months after D.C. councilmembers met to discuss a tighter yearly budget, during which they discussed hiring shortages.

“We have a hiring crisis nationwide, there are pipeline challenges that our police force is having getting back up to a force size we know we need. So we’ve used this budget to try and be creative,” said Councilmember Brooke Pinto back in April, 2023.

The department currently is offering a $25,000 hiring bonus as well as $6,00 housing assistance incentive.